In a competitive situation, TNT has put in development drama The Collector, from Lucky co-creator Mark Cullen and Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions.

Written by Cullen, The Collector is the redemptive journey of a man who has to work as an indentured collections expert for an agency specializing in gambling debts in order to pay off his own debts. It will look at addiction, corporate greed, flawed social interactions and the existential drive for human connection through the prism of gambling. McKay and Gary Owen are producing via Gary Sanchez Prods.

Cullen co-created, wrote and executive produced with his brother, Robb Cullen, FX’s comedy series Lucky, for which they received a writing Emmy nomination for the pilot. He most recently co-created and executive produced with Robb Back in the Game for ABC and developed and exec produced, also with Robb, NBC’s Mr. Robinson. This marks a return to cable and a first major solo project for Mark Cullen, who is repped by ICM Partners, Kaplan/Perrone and Jackoway Tyreman.

Gary Sanchez Prods also has dramas Motherland in development at Freeform and the pilot Succession at HBO.

