Tina Fey created and starred in Emmy-winning office comedy 30 Rock. And she will also guest star on the new workplace comedy she is executive producing for NBC, Great News, which has been renewed for a second season after an inauspicious start. What’s more, Great News landed a great time slot for Season 2, sandwiched between the new seasons of Will & Grace and This Is Us at 8:30 PM on Thursday.

“It’s safe to say that Tina Fey will be popping into that world next year,” NBC topper Bob Greenblatt said during a call Sunday.

It hasn’t been decided yet whether Fey will play herself or a character. (Fey also has guest-starred on her Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.)

“She is very important to this company,” Greenblatt said. “The more of Tina the better.”

He added that the hope is to incorporate a slew of big-name guest stars on Great News next season in the vein of 30 Rock.

“It is an elastic concept, a newsroom, workplace where anyone can pop in,” Greenblatt said.”That’s what we’ll try to achieve next season.”

Fey also has comedy pilot The Sackett Sisters in play at NBC. It is not dead yet, Greenblatt confirmed.