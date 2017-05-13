This is amazing news for Timeless fans who have rallied behind the canceled show. Co-creator Erik Kripke announced on Twitter the news of Timeless un-cancellation and 10-episode pickup for either next spring or summer:

The #TimeTeam went back 3 days, and changed history. @nbc picked us up for 10 episodes. Seriously. Airs next summer. #TimelessRenewed pic.twitter.com/SDkeShlByL — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 13, 2017

Correction. Info moving fast. We're airing sometime in 2018, not sure when. But we're airing! #ResuscitateTimeless https://t.co/ApuV5KRWxl — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 13, 2017

The rare move follows three days of very strong reaction from fans to the cancellation of the time-travel drama, which was the top pick in USA Today’s Save Our Shows poll.

There have been just handful series that have been canceled and then un-canceled by the same network, including Fox’s Breaking In and Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva. Coincidentally — or not — both of them and Timeless come from Sony Pictures TV, whose executives had worked hard over the past few days to find a new home for the NBC drama.

Timeless, created by Shawn Ryan and Kripke, stars Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer and Malcolm Barrett, who all posted reactions following the cancellation, which rallied fans.

With solid time-shifting lifts, Timeless has averaged an OK 2.2 Live+7 adults 18-49 rating, on par with the just-renewed third installment in the Chicago franchise, sophomore Chicago Med.



While the modest ratings performance, which had puzzled NBC brass, made Timeless vulnerable to cancellation, the series had support internally at the network.

“We really like it,” NBC Entertainment president Jenifer Salke told Deadline at TCA in January. “I didn’t think it was going to be like This Is Us, but I am a little surprised that it didn’t settle in at a higher number.”

Additionally, NBC owns half of the show, produced by Sony TV. Timeless also is a rare family viewing show, so NBC had been mulling potentially putting it on at 8 PM.

True props to Bob Greenblatt, Jen Salke and everyone at @NBC who pulled some serious Brandon Tartikoff shit with this decision! #Timeless — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 13, 2017

In Timeless, the heroes travel back in time to a major event in history, making the show a potential teaching tool for schools. It drew praise for its depiction of history, recently earning recognition from the Smithsonian.

The renewal will not leave fans of the show hanging as Ryan and Kripke went with a Season 1 finale that ended in a cliffhanger and set up a second season.