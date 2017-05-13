This is amazing news for Timeless fans who have rallied behind the canceled show. Co-creator Erik Kripke announced on Twitter the news of Timeless un-cancellation and 10-episode pickup for either next spring or summer:
The rare move follows three days of very strong reaction from fans to the cancellation of the time-travel drama, which was the top pick in USA Today’s Save Our Shows poll.
There have been just handful series that have been canceled and then un-canceled by the same network, including Fox’s Breaking In and Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva. Coincidentally — or not — both of them and Timeless come from Sony Pictures TV, whose executives had worked hard over the past few days to find a new home for the NBC drama.
Timeless, created by Shawn Ryan and Kripke, stars Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer and Malcolm Barrett, who all posted reactions following the cancellation, which rallied fans.
With solid time-shifting lifts, Timeless has averaged an OK 2.2 Live+7 adults 18-49 rating, on par with the just-renewed third installment in the Chicago franchise, sophomore Chicago Med.
While the modest ratings performance, which had puzzled NBC brass, made Timeless vulnerable to cancellation, the series had support internally at the network.
“We really like it,” NBC Entertainment president Jenifer Salke told Deadline at TCA in January. “I didn’t think it was going to be like This Is Us, but I am a little surprised that it didn’t settle in at a higher number.”
Additionally, NBC owns half of the show, produced by Sony TV. Timeless also is a rare family viewing show, so NBC had been mulling potentially putting it on at 8 PM.
In Timeless, the heroes travel back in time to a major event in history, making the show a potential teaching tool for schools. It drew praise for its depiction of history, recently earning recognition from the Smithsonian.
The renewal will not leave fans of the show hanging as Ryan and Kripke went with a Season 1 finale that ended in a cliffhanger and set up a second season.
Amazing indeed! A quality show gets a second chance!!
WTF … the fans have spoken!!! WOW!
Awesome news!!!
Way to go NBC! You finally did the right thing!
Finally, a network that listened to the fan base. I hope it’s not the last time.
Good move NBC! – Great show. Deserves to be renewed.
Yay!!!!! Best news of the week so far.
Great news as I LOVE this show and was so upset with the cancellation!! I just wish it wasn’t going to be a summer show and it was more than just 10 episodes. Ratings for summer shows seem to typically be lower since everyone is out and about with extended daylight hours, warmer weather and vacations. Hope they aren’t setting it up to fail again. There was a reason there used to be just reruns in the summer months. Not as many people watch tv.
Kripke should do a Netflix series based on his Twitter message.
Timeless is a great show. Even at 68 years old I learned some history that I did not know.
wow rare for network to do that
Awesome news, that show was great and 10 is better than nothing.
Why? WHY??! WHYYYY????!!! unwatchable, uncharismatic leads, boring, vanilla, tasteless, plain mind-hollowing. WHYYYYYYyyyyyvvvv. . . . . ….??????
And I thought The Exorcist renewal was the best news for the 2017-2018 season. This is awesome! Thank you NBC!