Today’s news that the recently canceled Timeless will in fact be back for 10 more episodes next year was celebrated by the show’s creators, cast and fans alike. “Mission ‘Resuscitate Timeless’ completed,” actor Matt Lanter tweeted to fans. “Couldn’t have done it without you! NBC heard your cries and changed their minds! We’re baaaaack.”

“It’s true!,” wrote co-creator Shawn Ryan. “NBC heard from the fans, went back in time and changed history!”

The cancellation of the show drew a strong — and angry — response from fans on social media this week (including William Shatner and Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones), with Ryan, Lanter, co-creator Erik Kripke and co-stars Abigail Spencer and Malcolm Barrett joining the fray.

When news of Timeless‘ return broke today, Ryan & Co. took to Twitter to celebrate and thank fans and NBC execs who helped resurrect the time-traveling, history-packed series. News was breaking so quickly that Ryan even corrected his earlier tweet about a return date: The show will be back sometime in 2018, not necessarily summer.

Mission #ResuscitateTimeless completed. Couldn't have done it without you!!! NBC heard your cries and changed their minds! We're baaaaack. — Matt Lanter (@MattLanter) May 13, 2017

It's true! NBC heard from the fans, went back in time and changed history! #Timeless is getting a Season 2! #TimelessResuscitated! — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 13, 2017

True props to Bob Greenblatt, Jen Salke and everyone at @NBC who pulled some serious Brandon Tartikoff shit with this decision! #Timeless — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 13, 2017

Can't thank the #Timeless fans enough for fighting so hard for us online and spreading the word about the show. Can't wait to show you more. — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 13, 2017

Being told by @NBC timeslot undecided. Will be spring or summer of 2018 though. #TimelessResuscitated — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 13, 2017

A lot of info flying. Initially thought #Timeless would be on next summer, now it may be 2018 spring. Who knows? Just know we're back! — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 13, 2017