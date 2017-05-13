Today’s news that the recently canceled Timeless will in fact be back for 10 more episodes next year was celebrated by the show’s creators, cast and fans alike. “Mission ‘Resuscitate Timeless’ completed,” actor Matt Lanter tweeted to fans. “Couldn’t have done it without you! NBC heard your cries and changed their minds! We’re baaaaack.”
See the tweets below.
“It’s true!,” wrote co-creator Shawn Ryan. “NBC heard from the fans, went back in time and changed history!”
The cancellation of the show drew a strong — and angry — response from fans on social media this week (including William Shatner and Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones), with Ryan, Lanter, co-creator Erik Kripke and co-stars Abigail Spencer and Malcolm Barrett joining the fray.
For more about the un-cancellation, see Deadline’s story here.
When news of Timeless‘ return broke today, Ryan & Co. took to Twitter to celebrate and thank fans and NBC execs who helped resurrect the time-traveling, history-packed series. News was breaking so quickly that Ryan even corrected his earlier tweet about a return date: The show will be back sometime in 2018, not necessarily summer.
Here’s a sampling of the gratitude, including Ryan’s string of tweets…
