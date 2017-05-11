It’s been a tough day for fans of NBC’s time-travel drama Timeless, which was canceled today after one season despite some hopeful signs from the network earlier this year.

After taking some time to process the news, the show’s stars, Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer and Malcolm Barrett, as well as creators Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan, took to social media to reflect on the cancelation. Several of them tried to stay positive, noting that Timeless producer Sony TV is shopping the series to other networks while also acknowledging and thanking the series’ loyal fans.

Matt Lanter posted a photo of him, Spencer and Barrett from the pilot, reminiscing about the trio’s “epic adventures”.

Spenser also expressed her gratitude to her two “brothers in arms” co-stars:

Barrett went a different route, using a scene from the show of his character bursting into a room with guns blazing to express “how you feel inside when they cancel #Timeless”:

How you feel inside when they cancel #Timeless A post shared by Malcolm (@verbalberappin) on May 10, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Co-creator Kripke was the first to react to the cancellation on Twitter, announcing the possibility for a new network home and promising for a longer post later (we will update when it goes live).

Its true. NBC canceled #Timeless. We're surprised & upset. Get you a longer response later. Odds are long, but trying to find another home. — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 10, 2017

Co-creator Ryan retweeted Kripke’s post, followed by his own reaction expressed in a series of six tweets, in which he revealed that the reasons for the cancelations had been financial and thanked NBC and its top executives Bob Greenblatt and Jennifer Salke who had called to explaine why they had made the decision:

1. Learned a lot about TV biz in last few days. A lot of things to argue for a #Timeless renewal but $$$ flows in mysterious ways in tv now. — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 10, 2017

2. As @therealKripke mentioned, Sony will look for another outlet. Don't know the viability of that, but know there's intense fan love. — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 10, 2017

3. I've been inundated with #Timeless love by non show biz people more than any other show I've ever done. I feel bad for all of you today. — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 10, 2017

4. So thanks to all of Team Timeless for your passion and ❤️ for the show. We'll try to keep it alive. #ResucitateTimeless — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 10, 2017

5. Want to add I got a classy call from Bob Greenblatt and Jen Salke from @nbc who are heartbroken about the financially driven decision. — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 10, 2017