It’s been a tough day for fans of NBC’s time-travel drama Timeless, which was canceled today after one season despite some hopeful signs from the network earlier this year.
After taking some time to process the news, the show’s stars, Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer and Malcolm Barrett, as well as creators Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan, took to social media to reflect on the cancelation. Several of them tried to stay positive, noting that Timeless producer Sony TV is shopping the series to other networks while also acknowledging and thanking the series’ loyal fans.
Matt Lanter posted a photo of him, Spencer and Barrett from the pilot, reminiscing about the trio’s “epic adventures”.
Guess it's time to hang up my time-traveling boots. People always say, "don't live in the past"…. I don't know man.. we sure had some fun. Been on some epic adventures with these guys. This is our first scene with the Lifeboat filming the pilot. What a journey huh @abigailspencer and @verbalberappin ? A sincere thank you to our creators Eric Kripke & Shawn Ryan. To our incredible cast and writers. Our dedicated crew and DEFINITELY to our awesome FANS!! #Timeless Ps. Just so y'all know, Sony is shopping it around to see if another network may want more time traveling adventures! Ya never know.
Spenser also expressed her gratitude to her two “brothers in arms” co-stars:
Time Team! 🎶Taking the time to be a team. Time Team! Taking the time to be a team. 🎶 Forever grateful to my brothers in arms @verbalberappin @mattlanter & the entire cast, creative team & crew. And thank you to you extraordinary #Timeless fans. It has been an honor & a pleasure. See you on another adventure. #Timeless #Lucy #Wyatt #Rufus
Barrett went a different route, using a scene from the show of his character bursting into a room with guns blazing to express “how you feel inside when they cancel #Timeless”:
Co-creator Kripke was the first to react to the cancellation on Twitter, announcing the possibility for a new network home and promising for a longer post later (we will update when it goes live).
Co-creator Ryan retweeted Kripke’s post, followed by his own reaction expressed in a series of six tweets, in which he revealed that the reasons for the cancelations had been financial and thanked NBC and its top executives Bob Greenblatt and Jennifer Salke who had called to explaine why they had made the decision:
