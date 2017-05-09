“How do you transition from the cable world into the network world?” Timeless star Abigail Spencer asks in the debut of Deadline’s Next Generation TV video interview series. The former Rectify topliner confidently answers her own question: “You need to have good people at the helm.”

With a career that recently has spanned her acclaimed role as Amantha Holden on the Ray McKinnon-created SundanceTV drama Rectify to historian Lucy Preston on NBC time travel series, Spencer has certainly gravitated to good people.

Created by Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan and having debuted on October 3 last year, Timeless follows Spencer’s Preston, Malcolm Barrett’s Rufus Carlin and Matt Lanter’s Wyatt Logan across the decades as they try to save history from being altered. The premise allows for a poignant dipping into the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, battling Nazis with James Bond creator Ian Fleming, the Watergate scandal, and the Red Scare of 1954 among others.

NBC

“I felt like Shawn and Eric have an incredible history with their shows, with The Shield, with Supernatural and everything in between,” Spencer told me in our interview about one of the reasons she decided to make the leap to broadcast primetime.

Spencer is the first in our Next Generation TV series that will run weekly this summer. So, check out our chat above and keep coming back for more in-depth discussions with the leads from TV’s best shows.

