Tim Tebow, the once-polarizing quarterback-turned-broadcaster-turned-baseball player has signed a multiyear contract extension at ESPN

Tebow last year signed a minor league baseball contract with the New York Mets and currently plays with the Columbia Fireflies. ESPN said his role will “not preclude him from continuing to pursue professional baseball opportunities.”

The University of Florida alum joined the Worldwide Leader in 2013 after his NFL career petered out. Tebow, who was a first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2010, was a media sensation earlier this decade, with his string of comeback wins during his rookie year and on-field displays of devout religious faith.

ESPN was scolded back then for overexposing a marginal-at-best player who nevertheless was tremendously popular — his jersey was the NFL’s top seller during 2010. He has been working as a college football analyst on the ESPN-backed SEC Network’s traveling pregame show SEC Nation, along with appearing on the sports network’s various shows and platforms.

“I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”

Under the extension, the two-time NCAA champ will continue on ESPN’s college football playoff programming, providing personal championship perspective and analysis across networks.

“Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his analysis of college football and surprised many fans with his strong opinions and engaging presence on SEC Nation,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN’s SVP Event and Studio Production. “His unique experiences within the SEC and his broad national fan base are huge assets to SEC Nation and ESPN’s larger CFP coverage.”