Tim Blake Nelson, last seen in Nacho Vigalondo’s monster film Colossal, has been tapped as the lead in The True Don Quixote. The indie is directed by Chris Poche, who also wrote the screenplay, which is based on the classic novel by Miguel de Cervantes. Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Jacob Batalon will co-star in the pic, which began shooting today in New Orleans. Charterhouse Films’ Trey Burvant is producing alongside and Jason Waggenspack of Neutral Ground Films. The film follows a bored and lonely man, his mind poisoned by romanticized tales of yore, who goes mad and embarks on a quest for love, valor and glory in the neighborhood around his house. Exec producers are Karey Kirkpatrick, Rick French, Sal Scaccia, Josh Mayer, Susan Brennan, and Sidney D. Torres III. Nelson is repped by UTA and Gateway Management, Batalon by Paradigm and Poche by WME.

Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Lolita Davidovich has sealed a deal to join Middle Child Films/Farpoint Films’ indie drama Sorry for Your Loss, from first-time director Collin Friesen. She co-stars opposite Bruce Greenwood, Justin Bartha and Inbar Lavi in the pic about Ken (Bartha), a new dad who returns home to bury his estranged father whose final wish is to have his ashes scattered on the field of his beloved football team. Davidovich will play Eve, Ken’s mother. Tony Wosk and Kyle Bornais are producing the pic, which is filming in Winnipeg. Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz are exec producing. Repped by Zero Gravity Management, Davidovich’s recent credits includeThe Longest Ride, True Detective and Shades Of Blue.