Tim Allen has broken his silence on ABC’s cancellation of his multi-camera comedy series Last Man Standing after six seasons. In a tweet, Allen wrote “Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years.”

ABC opted not to renew the longtime Friday 8 PM anchor for Season 7 despite the fact that the blue-collar sitcom was ABC’s second most watched comedy this season with 8.1 million viewers in Live +7, only behind flagship Modern Family (8.7 million).