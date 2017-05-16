Tim Allen has broken his silence on ABC’s cancellation of his multi-camera comedy series Last Man Standing after six seasons. In a tweet, Allen wrote “Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years.”
ABC opted not to renew the longtime Friday 8 PM anchor for Season 7 despite the fact that the blue-collar sitcom was ABC’s second most watched comedy this season with 8.1 million viewers in Live +7, only behind flagship Modern Family (8.7 million).
I really liked Last Man Standing. It was my favorite Friday night fare. The same goes for Dr Ken. How can you cancel these 2 shows that were so popular? They had viewers.
What a bunch of bs, he’s been in the industry a long time he knows how tv shows work and what factors into a renewal for a show this late in its run.
Get ready for Tim blaming the liberals for his show being axed Forget about the fact that only Trump voters in trailer parks watch the show. I can tell you not one single person I know or have met in six years has ever mentioned the show even being on the air. No big loss. Tim is a relic.
Let’s not forget it’s a network owned by a company that has been good to him for DECADES…