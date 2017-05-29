Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on a DUI charge early this morning in Jupiter, Florida. A global sports superstar and TV ratings magnet who’s been sidelined by injury, Woods was booked into a county jail at about 7AM local time and then released on his own recognizance, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

AP Further details are scant for the moment. Woods has undergone a number of back surgeries in the past few years but was expected to return to tournaments this year; a prospect that had TV networks salivating. However, he has not played professionally since last February. In April, he underwent fusion surgery and last week said he has no plans to retire from the sport.

“The long-term prognosis is positive,” he wrote in a blog post. “My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse… But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again.”

Woods has won 14 majors in the course of his career and recently published a new book, The 1997 Masters.