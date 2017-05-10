The Carmichael Show standout Tiffany Haddish is set to co-star opposite Tracy Morgan in Morgan’s straight-to-series comedy at TBS.

In the untitled series executive produced by Jordan Peele and Morgan, after being released on good behavior from a 15-year prison stint, Tray (Morgan) is shocked to see just how much the world has changed in his absence. When Tray returns to new newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, he finds that his former girlfriend Shay (Haddish) has transformed from a tough girl from the streets to an ultra-refined socialite who is now married to a white guy, who is the antithesis of Tray. Cast also includes Allen Maldonado and Ryan Gaul.

Haddish co-stars as Nekeisha in NBC’s The Carmichael Show, which is set to return for Season 3 on May 31. She’ll next be seen in Universal’s Girls Trip alongside Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith, which is set for release July 21. Haddish is repped by APA, Principato Young, attorneys Gordon Bobb and Lily Tillers, and Del Shaw Moonves.