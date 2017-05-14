NBC has slotted breakout drama This Is Us behind the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, announcing the decision as putting the No.1 drama on television behind the No.1 telecast on television.

The Super Bowl airing will come as This Is Us will move to a new night next fall, becoming a Thursday 9 PM anchor. Because of Thursday Night Football, This Is Us will air six episodes, followed by a six-week preemption for football. It will then return in January before going off again for a couple of weeks for NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Because of the preemtions. “we are thinking about doing a special Christmas episode,” NBC topper Bob Greenblatt said during a press call on Sunday. “It’s a priority for us how can we keep This Is Us alive on schedule as long as possible even with the interruptions.”

There may be some tie-ins with the Pittsburg Steelers, which are “part of the fabric of the show,” Greenblatt said of the Pittsburg-set drama.

Needless to say, NBC brass are rooting for the Steelers to make it to the Super Bowl.