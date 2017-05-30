NBC’s breakout drama This Is Us is staying put. NBC has reversed its biggest scheduling move announced at the upfronts earlier this month, which was This Is Us moving from Tuesday to Thursday next fall to anchor a new Must See TV lineup.

NBC has tweaked its fall schedule, with This Is Us staying in its post-The Voice Tuesday 9 PM slot, with Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which had been slated behind This Is Us on Thursday, taking over the Tuesday 10 PM slot. Meanwhile, the Tuesday 9-10 PM block of comedies Superstore and The Good Place and drama Chicago Fire are relocating to Thursday. The comedies will air in the 8 PM hour, with Will & Grace shifting an hour to 9 PM where it spent most of its original run, followed by Great News at 9:30 PM and Chicago Fire as a 10 PM anchor.

NBC raised a lot of eyebrows when it decided to relocate its breakout hit to Thursday after only one year, especially with NBC’s Thursday lineup in the fall disrupted by Thursday Night Football.

This Is Us had to navigate a six-week preemption for Thursday Night Football in the fall in addition to a two-week one for the Winter Olympics.

“While this is a bit risky, there is a bigger case to be made about redoing Thursday night” with the move of This Is Us, Greenblatt said on NBC’s upfront press call Sunday. Noting This Is Us‘s “extraordinary rabid following,” he said. “If there is one show we could move, it would be this one.”

Chicago Fire, which is well established and a little less procedural than This Is Us, is considered to be better equipped to handle the preemptions.

TUESDAYS

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – This Is Us

10 p.m. – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

THURSDAYS

8 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 p.m. – The Good Place

9 p.m. – Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. – Great News

10 p.m. – Chicago Fire