Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution has made a co-exclusivity deal with Hulu and NBC Entertainment for the streaming rights to This Is Us. Hulu subscribers and NBC viewers who authenticate to their MVPD can view episodes on Hulu and the Apps and websites of both NBC and their MVPD. The news was revealed at the Hulu upfront today.

”Dan Fogelman’s This Is Us is an extraordinary series that grew in viewership throughout its acclaimed first season, and we think it has the potential to expand its audience even further,” saud Fox Television Group Chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman. “This groundbreaking deal offers unprecedented access to consumers on multiple platforms, from Hulu to the apps of our network partner NBC, creating opportunity for viewers to find, catch up and experience again every incredible episode. It’s an exciting deal which is a ‘win’ for all our companies but for fans of this fantastic television show most of all.”

“It was important to NBC that This Is Us be accessible to as many rabid fans as possible as it continues to grow,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. “We’re extremely pleased that this combination of platforms — Hulu and the apps of both NBC and (authenticated) on-demand providers — makes all episodes available in a way that hasn’t been done before. This deal sets a new precedent, and we’re thrilled that our partners at Fox and Hulu had the same goals in mind.”

“With its authentic and emotional storytelling, THIS IS US has transcended the modern broadcast television drama,” said Craig Erwich, SVP and Head of Content, Hulu. “It’s a show that clearly resonates with our viewers, and we are very happy that Hulu is its exclusive subscription video on demand home.”

Starring Mandy Moore (A Walk to Remember), Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes, Gilmore Girls), Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), Chrissy Metz (American Horror Story: Freak Show), and Justin Hartley (Smallville), the series follows a unique ensemble. As their paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, we find that several of them share the same birthday, and so much more than anyone would expect.

Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Ron Cephas Jones also star. Dan Fogelman, Donald Todd, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal executive produce. THIS IS US is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and distributed by 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.