Some would say the real competition on TV last night was up in cableland with the NBA Playoffs doubleheader on TNT but there was no lack of sharp elbows on the Big 4 either.

Part of that was NBC and CBS tied for the top spot among adults 18-49 with a 1.2/5 rating each. Still a night of original NCIS (1.4/5), Bull (1.2/5) and NCIS: New Orleans (1.0/4) and 10.57 million tuning in overall saw the House of Moonves nearly double the Comcast-owned net when it came to total viewership on Tuesday and easily claim the most watched spot.

Up 8% in the key demo from its last original of April 18, the Mark Harmon-led procedural was the most watched show of the night with 12.5 million sets of eyeballs. Rising 9% in the 18-49s from its last new show of two weeks ago, Bull was the second most watched show of Tuesday with 10.64 million. At 10 PM, the recently renewed NCIS: NOLA was CBS’ only decline of the night, going down a tenth from its last original.

With a Live Top 11 elimination on Tuesday, The Voice (1.6/7) was the highest rated show of the night as usual but stumbled 11% from last week. Now head-to-head with a new Bull and the Boston Celtics’ battle with the Washington Wizards, which went into OT, there was expected bad news for newbie Great News last night. Those 9 PM (0.8/3) and 9:30 PM (0.6/2) broadcasts took a 33% and 40% hit respectively from last week’s premiere. NBC’s bruised night ended with Chicago Fire (1.2/4) declining a tenth from its April 25 show.

Having said that, the Windy City show was tops in its slot ahead of NCIS: NOLA and ABC’s Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.7/2), which was steady with last week’s upward adjusted final ratings

Earlier in the evening, American Housewife (1.2/5) and Fresh Off The Boat (1.0/4), which received some deserved recognition from the City of LA yesterday as part of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, cane in with results that were also the same as two weeks ago. However, newbie Imaginary Mary (0.7/3) was down a tenth from last week and The Middle (1.1/4) dropped 15% in the demo to hit what is currently a series low.

Identity revelations and some serious back to the future were in the running on The Flash (1.0/4). Yet, the CW show remained the same as its April 25 airing – as did lead-out iZombie (0.3/1). Down tenth from last week, Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6/3) matched that second Great News for the lowest rated show of the night.

The Season 1 ender of comedy The Mick (0.7/3) took a 22% fall from last week’s final numbers, which were adjusted up a tenth from the fast affiliates. There was another ratings break for the Prison Break (0.9/3) revival, which stayed even the third week in a row.