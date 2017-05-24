The season finales of NBC’s The Voice (9.07 million viewers, 1.9 adults 18-49 rating in Live+Same Day) and ABC’s Dancing With The Stars (8.84 million viewers, 1.3 in 18-49 from 8:30 PM-11 PM) were the most-watched and highest-rated programs Tuesday night, but both reality veterans are poised to register their lowest-rated finales ever among adults 18-49.

It has been a trend this spring, with linear/Live+SD finale ratings eroding year-to-year.

The CW’s flagship drama The Flash (1.1 in 18-49, 2.97 million) ended the season on a high note, up two tenths from last week in the demo, but that still was down from last season’s finale. It drew its largest audience in almost four months. iZombie (0.4) is running up a tenth vs. last Tuesday.

Facing both The Voice and Dancing, CBS’ Bull (1.1) slipped two tenths in its freshman finale to match a season low. The finale of NBC’s comedy Great News (0.7 and 0.8 for the back-to-back episodes) was up slightly over last week’s 0.7/0.6, while Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which also wrapped its season with back-to-back episodes (0.7, 0.6), held steady.

The penultimate episode of Fox’s Prison Break (0.7), slipped two tenths to mark a season low. ABC’s newbie Downward Dog (1.0) held up pretty well in Week 2, off a tenth from its ho-hum premiere.

ABC won the night in total viewers (8.3 million), while NBC was tops in 18-49 (1.5).

Amidst all the finales on broadcast, the end eluded the NBA playoffs’ Eastern Conference Finals even as reigning champs the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 112-99 last night. LeBron James and the Cavs lead the series 3-1, and we will know soon if there will be an NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors.

Tuesday’s game scored a 5.3 meter market rating for TNT. Claiming victory across cable, last night’s MM rating is down 22% from the comparable Western Conference Final Game 4 last year when the Warriors battled the Oklahoma City Thunder also on TNT.

More apples-to-apples: Tuesday’s Game 4 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals is up 6% from the TNT-aired Game 4 in 2015.