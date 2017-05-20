Well Go USA has acquired domestic rights to Jung Byung-gil’s The Villainess which is playing in the Cannes Film Festival’s Midnight section. Byung-gil wrote, produced and directed this action film which stars Kim Ok-bin, Shin Ha-kyun and Bang Sung-jun.

Kim Ok-bin plays Sook-hee who from an early age has been taught to kill. She gladly accepts the chance to start a new life when South Korea’s Intelligence Agency recruits her as a sleeper agent, with the promise of complete freedom after ten years of service. But soon after taking on her new identity as Chae Yeon-soo, a 27-year-old theatre actress, she begins to realize that for someone who has lived as a killer her entire life, normal is no easy task. When two men from her past suddenly appear in her new life, it unlocks dark secrets that should’ve stayed hidden, and the fallout is swift and explosive.

The deal was negotiated by Doris Pfardrescher of Well Go USA and Danny Lee of Contents Panda. Villainess marks Well Go’s fourth feature in three years in the Official Selection following Hou Hsiao-hsien’s The Assassin, , Na Hong-Jin’s The Wailing and HO Yeon-Sang’s Train to Busan. The Villainess is a Next Entertainment World presentation of an Apeitda Production. Kim Woo-taek serves as EP.

Villainess premieres on Sunday night in the Grand Theatre Lumiere at Cannes.