Emmy-nominated Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Bailee Madison (Once Upon a Time) and Lewis Pullman (Aftermath) have joined the cast of The Strangers 2 with Johannes Roberts (The Other Side of the Door) directing from a script by Bryan Bertino (The Strangers) and Ben Ketai. Bloom, which introduced the project at the Berlin International Film Festival, will continue selling it in Cannes with principal photography starting May 30 in L.A.

The Strangers 2 follows a family whose road trip takes a turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park and the power goes out. As they hunker down for the night in a borrowed trailer, three familiar masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test their every limit.

The Fyzz Facility Pictures’ Wayne Marc Godfrey (Wind River), Robert Jones (Centurion), Mark Lane & James Harris (47 Meters Down) are producing, in association with Relativity Media. The Fyzz Facility are serves financiers on the project. Aviron already was announced as the North American distributor.

Intrepid Pictures’ Trevor Macy, who produced 2008’s The Strangers as well as genre titles The Bye Bye Man, Ouija: Origin of Evil and Oculus., will serve as executive producer.

