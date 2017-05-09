FX has slotted Sunday, July 16 at 10 PM for the premiere of the fourth and final season of thriller drama series The Strain.

Season 4 picks up nine months later, with the world having fallen into darkness and the strigoi in control following the explosion at the end of Season 3 that triggered a global nuclear apocalypse. The resulting nuclear winter liberated the strigoi, allowing them to move about during daytime, and allowing the Master to establish a totalitarian regime. Preying on the fears of the populace, the Master and his minions have created an unsettling alliance in “The Partnership.” The majority of humans are now working for the strigoi, operating with a single understanding — collaborate or die.

The ensemble cast stars Corey Stoll, David Bradley, Jonathan Hyde, Kevin Durand, Ruta Gedmintas, Miguel Gomez, Richard Sammel, Max Charles and Rupert Penry-Jones.

Based off the best-selling The Strain Trilogy by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, the series, produced by FX Prods, hails from showrunner/executive producer/writer Carlton Cuse along with co-creators/executive producers/writers del Toro and Hogan. J. Miles Dale, Gary Ungar, Bradley Thompson and David Weddle also serve as executive producers.