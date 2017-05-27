The Simpsons is poking the POTUS bear again. A month after it skewered President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, the stalwart Fox toon is ripping him in a ripped-from-the-headlines short that covers a seemingly NBA-ready Jim Comey; Presi-, er Vice President Mike Pence; First Hand-Slapper Melania Trump; even — ever briefly — the Glowing Orb of Saudi Arabia. Watch it above.

The clip is highlighted — if that’s the word — by a visit from the Ghost of Presidents Past, namely California’s own Richard Milhous Nixon. (No relation to Milhouse Van Houton, we assume.) “I came to thank you, Donald,” the spectral Trickser says. “I’m moving up. Thanks to you, I’m now the 44th-best president!”

The 80-second video again starts with ghoulish images of Trump insiders-cum-flotsam who’ve simply had enough, then pivots to Trump in bed surrounded by reading material. After sending Jeff Sessions quite literally scurrying from the room, the Tweeter in Chief tries to get Comey to play nice. It’s all downhill from there, as if there were any other way to go. And it all ends with an awkward hug with Comey and first-time embracer Nixon.

And just who backed such a seditious video? Why, the Committee to Turn the Clock Ahead to 2020, of course. Enjoy.

