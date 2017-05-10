Fox has picked up a second hourlong pilot to series. Medical drama The Resident, which had been running right behind Marvel’s The Gifted as the second-most-buzzed Fox drama pilot over the past month, has landed on the Fox schedule alongside The Gifted, which was picked up Tuesday.

It is unclear whether Fox would pick up more dramas, with some speculating that this might be it. The network has not passed on any pilots yet and it only produced four hourlong pilots this year: the two picked up to series as well as the untitled University Project and Behind Enemy Lines. Neither of the remaining ones is getting major traction though a pickup is still considered a possibility depending on Fox’s needs. (Fox is yet to film two drama pilots ordered this season, The Passage and The Beast, and the network is said to have high hopes for The Passage as a potential midseason entry.)

Written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, directed by Phillip Noyce and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Emily VanCamp and Shaunette Wilson. It centers on a tough, brilliant senior resident who guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.

Jones, Fuqua and Noyce executive produce alongside Oly Obst and David Boorstein, while Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi serve as co-executive produces for 20th Century Fox TV, 3 Arts Entertainment & Fuqua Films.