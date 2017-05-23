Comedy Central has ordered seven additional episodes of The President Show, bringing its first-season total to 15 episodes.

Created by Anthony Atamanuik, who hosts as Donald J. Trump, the weekly topical late-night series will continue to air at 11:30 PM Thursdays, following The Daily Show and mirroring its production schedule. The order extension will take The President Show through Labor Day. If the series is renewed beyond that, it likely would move to a primetime berth as Comedy Central has a Daily Show spinoff starring Jordan Klepper slated for a fall launch, airing Monday-Thursday 11:30 PM.

“Whether we’re witnessing the end of democracy or merely the end of the world, it’s a privilege seeing it from the inside,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman.

The President Show debuted on April 27 to 1 million viewers (L+3), the biggest audience for a Comedy Central series premiere since Broad City, and is averaging 870,000 total viewers across its first four episodes. In its time slot, the series adult 18-49 rating is up 21% versus a year ago and up 25% in total viewers. On digital, streams of The President Show are up nearly 400% versus all other Comedy Central premieres in 2017.

“I’m so grateful that Comedy Central has decided to end its tenure as a cable network by renewing The President Show,” said Atamanuik.

The President Show is executive produced by Atamanuik, Peter Grosz, Adam Pally, Jason Ross, and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Olivia Gerke, Josh Lieberman, and Greg Walter. The series is produced by Pally’s Clone Wolf Productions, 3 Arts and directed by Andre Allen.