Hulu’s compelling drama series The Path came to Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event at the DGA Theatre last month in front of a packed audience of TV Academy members and voters.

Creator/executive producer Jessica Goldberg told the crowd that in Season 1 it felt like the show was written by atheists, and now in Season 2 it appears it was written more by believers. She describes the path of the show itself and says that in the upcoming Season 3 it may reflect even more of the political atmosphere of today’s America in which new movements may be started — much like the made-up one in her show — as people search for deeper meaning. Stars Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan and Hugh Dancy appeared with Goldberg to discuss their own views on their characters and The Path‘s provocative content.

