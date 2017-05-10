The Vampire Diaries’ spinoff The Originals and iZombie are each getting another season on the CW.

The Originals will return for a fifth season and iZombie for season 4.

The Originals follows Klaus Mikaelson and his family in New Orleans. Joseph Morgan stars alongside Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel.

The series hails from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with My So-Called Company, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, Kyle XY, Wasteland) and Leslie Morgenstein (The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl) are executive producers.

The CW

Based upon characters created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred, and published by DC Entertainment’s Vertigo, iZombie is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Spondoolie Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge. It stars Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders and Aly Michalka.