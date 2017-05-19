The Orchard has acquired all global rights to filmmaker Archie Borders’ next movie Under the Eiffel Tower. The movie stars Veep Emmy nominee Matt Walsh as a bourbon salesman who is fighting off 50 and unexpectedly proposes to and is rejected by his best friend’s 24-year-old daughter under the Eiffel Tower. The soul-crushing event sparks a wine-fueled “coming of middle age” jaunt across the French countryside, a surprising friendship with a local footballer (Ryan Eggold) and sparks romantic possibilities with a beautiful and independent French woman (Cesar Award winner Judith Godrèche of L’auberge espagnole).

Under the Eiffel Tower is eyeing a July production start in France, with the Orchard releasing next year.

Written by Borders and David Henry, the pic also stars Ary Abittan, David Wain, Gary Cole, and Michaela Watkins. Godrèche is producing, along with Michael Fitzer, Stacey Parks and Erin Roark. EPs are Paul Davidson, Danielle DiGiacomo and Brad Navin.

The deal was negotiated by Danielle DiGiacomo, VP Acquisitions for the Orchard, with Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers. Borders’ directing credits include the Aimee Mann movie Pleased to Meet Me, Paper Cut and Reception to Follow. Walsh has another title that he stars in here at Cannes, Brigsby Bear, in Critics’ Week. In addition to such features as Ghostbusters, Office Christmas Party, Ted and The Hangover, the Upright Citizens Brigade co-founder is also an independent feature film director with the Ed Helms-Dylan O’Brien movie High Road and the Brian Huskey-Horatio Sanz-Erinn Hayes comedy A Better You.