CBS comedy series The Odd Couple is ending its run after three seasons of 13 episodes each.

The writing was on the wall when the network in November opted not to give a back order to the reboot of the Neil Simon classic toplined by Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon.

While Season 2 of The Odd Couple exceeded (modest) expectations, especially in the first half, leading to the Season 3 renewal in May, the sitcom was a soft ratings performer in its third season. It ranks as the lowest-rated CBS comedy series this season with a 1.3 adults 18-49 rating (Live+7).

