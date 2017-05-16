A follow-up to Paolo Sorrentino’s limited series The Young Pope is in the works.

A joint production between HBO and Sky, Sorrentino’s The New Pope is set to go into production late next year in Italy.

Co-written by Sorrentino and Umberto Contarello (The Young Pope), The New Pope marks Sorrentino’s second limited series set in the world of the modern papacy, following The Young Pope, starring Jude Law, which debuted on HBO earlier this year. Casting for the title role, as well as additional roles, will begin soon.

Sorrentino said at TCA in January that he was working on a second season of the series.

The Young Pope, starring Law as Lenny Belardo, aka Pius XIII, the first American pope in history, was honored with the Venice Film Festival’s Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award in 2016.

Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani are producing for Wildside in co-production with Mediapro. FremantleMedia International is handling international distribution.