Universal Pictures has canceled the UK premiere of Tom Cruise-starrer The Mummy, in the wake of Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester. The premiere had been set for June 1.

The studio said today, “All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers. Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for The Mummy scheduled to take place next week.”

A suicide bombing on Monday night left 22 people dead and 64 injured at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. The nation has since raised its alert level to “critical,” the highest possible.

The Mummy premiere cancellation follows yesterday’s news that Warner Bros had also scrapped its London unveiling and press junket for Wonder Woman.

The Mummy is part of Universal’s return to the classic monster universe. Starring alongside Cruise in the Alex Kurtzman-helmed film are Sophie Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B Vance and Russell Crowe.

International rollout begins June 7.