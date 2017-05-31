Here’s the first trailer for The Mountain Between Us, the survival tale based on Charles Martin’s book that stars the powerhouse pair of Idris Elba and Kate Winslet. They play strangers whose flight gets canceled, so they team to charter a flight so he can make his medical conference and she her wedding. The plane crashes on a remote, snow-covered mountain, and they have to trek across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing each other to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible.

Hany Abu-Assad is directing an adaptation penned by Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe. The project at one time had Charlie Hunnam circling along with female leads such as Margot Robbie and Rosamund Pike, but as a two-hander the Elba-Winslet team-up is tough to beat as the back-and-forth in the trailer shows.

Beau Bridges and Dermot Mulroney co-star, and Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping are producers. The pic is set for an October 20 release via 20th Century Fox.

Check out the trailer above.