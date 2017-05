Emmy-winning executive producer-director, David Rogers has signed with APA.

Rogers currently serves as executive producer on Hulu’s The Mindy Project. Other recent credits include co-executive producer on The Office, as well as directing credits on Parks and Recreation, MTV’s The Hard Times of RJ Berger, and the upcoming dramedy There’s… Johnny from Paul Reiser and David Gordon Green.

Rogers is also repped by manager Michael Pelmont, and Del Shaw Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.