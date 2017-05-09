Kevin Pollak (Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show) and Faking It alumna Bailey De Young are set for recurring roles on Amazon dramedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Written and directed by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted: the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent — one that changes her life forever. She charts a course that takes her from her comfortable life on Riverside Drive through the basket houses and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she storms the world of stand-up comedy, a course that ultimately will lead her to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.

Pollak will play Morris Moishe Maisel, Joel’s (Michael Zegen) father, a tough streetwise man who is not afraid of anything. He feels like no one owes him anything and he owes no one anything as well. Self-made in every sense of the word, Moishe believes himself to be a man of God at home, but a man of the streets at work. De Young will portray Imogene, Archie’s (Joel Johnstone) wife and Midge’s (Brosnahan) friend.

Pollak most recently played the role of Dr. Eldrich Orbus in feature Three Christs, alongside Richard Gere and Peter Dinklage. On the TV side, he recurred as Alvin on Mom and most recently guest-starred on The Good Fight and Drunk History and recurred on Angel From Hell. As a director, his helming debut, Misery Loves Company, was picked up by Tribeca Film at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. He most recently directed The Late Bloomer, starring J.K. Simmons, Maria Bello, and Brittany Snow. Pollak is repped by Innovative Artists.

De Young played intersex character Lauren Cooper on Faking It and most recently appeared on Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life. She’s repped by The Talent House and Forward Entertainment.