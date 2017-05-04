Joel Johnstone (The Astronaut Wives Club) and Caroline Aaron (22 Jump Street) have booked recurring roles opposite Michael Zegen on Amazon dramedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Written and directed by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted: the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent — one that changes her life forever. She charts a course that takes her from her comfortable life on Riverside Drive through the basket houses and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she storms the world of stand-up comedy, a course that ultimately will lead her to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.

Johnstone will play Archie, the nice, good guy who is the co-worker and best friend of Midge’s husband Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen). Aaron will portray Shirley Maisel, Joel’s mother.

Johnstone recurred on HBO’s The Newsroom and Getting On, was a lead in Lifetime film Deliverance Creek and a series regular on ABC’s The Astronaut Wives Club. He most recently had guest roles on Timeless, Doubt and iZombie. He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Michelle Jannone of Working Entertainment.

Aaron next will be seen in the Sundance midnight selection Bitch and indie feature Breakable You with Tony Shalhoub. She recurs on Amazon’s Transparent and Showtime’s Episodes and plays Annie Schmidt in the 21 Jump Street franchise. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Vanguard Management.