William Forsythe has been tapped to play the role of J. Edgar Hoover, the powerful and controversial first Director of the FBI, on season three of Amazon’s praised drama series The Man In The High Castle.

Based on Philip K. Dick’s Hugo Award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, The Man In The High Castle explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II. Forsythe will join series stars Rupert Evans, Rufus Sewell, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Alexa Davalos, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls, Joel De La Fuente, Brennan Brown, and Bella Heathcote.

Known for playing Manny Horvitz on Boardwalk Empire and the series regular role of Constantine Alexander on The Mob Doctor, Forsythe will next be seen on the big screen in action-thriller Hard Powder opposite Liam Neeson and the upcoming live-action remake of A Little Mermaid. He’s also had recent guest spots on Chicago Justice, Daredevil and Justified, and a recurring on Hawaii Five-O. Forsythe is repped by APA.