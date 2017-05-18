Mad Men alum Trevor Einhorn and Brittany Curran (Dear White People), who both recurred on Syfy’s The Magicians, have been promoted to regulars for Season 3.

Einhorn, who recurred in Seasons 1 and 2, plays Josh, a member of the mysteriously vanished Brakebills University Class of 2016. Curran, who recurred in Season 2, plays Fen, the Fillorian wife of Eliot (Hale Appleman).

Based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels, The Magicians centers on Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his twentysomething friends as they are thrust into the unfamiliar world of the beautifully enchanting yet mysteriously dangerous Fillory – and places beyond – where they must draw upon their novice skills to save the existence of magic.

Einhorn’s credits include roles on Mad Men, Arrested Development and The Office. He’ll next be seen in theDirty Dancing TV movie on ABC and in a guest role on Amazon’s The Last Tycoon. He’s repped by APA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Curran, who played Sofia in the 2014 feature Dear White People, has had key roles in series Chicago Fire, Twisted and Men of a Certain Age, among others. She’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Don Buchwald & Associates and attorney Mark Temple.