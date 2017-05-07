A24’s comedy The Lovers starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts as well as Janus Films’ Soviet-era 1979 sci-fi drama Stalker by Andrei Tarkovsky had top per theater averages in the first weekend of May, while The Orchard’s The Dinner with Richard Gere, Laura Linney and Steve Coogan was by far the widest open among the Specialties. The Lovers grossed $70,410 in four locations, while Stalker technically landed with the highest PTA at $19,785 from its exclusive run at the Film Society of Lincoln Center in New York. The Dinner, meanwhile grossed over $755K in 505 theaters, the biggest roll-out to date for The Orchard. The titles were among a crowded group of Specialty newcomers this weekend. Neon opened Oscar-winner Laura Poitras’ Wikileaks doc Risk in 34 locations, taking in $75,179, while IFC Films launched Chuck with Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Naomi Watts in several locations grossing $40,416. The Weinstein Company opened 3 Generations at $20,118 from six runs and Abramorama bowed Mr. Chibbs in a single run, taking in $3,640. The Orchard also opened Duplass brothers-produced Take Me in two locations grossing $3,258. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continued to lure audiences in its second weekend, grossing over $3.24M in 418 theaters, by far the biggest grosser among the weekend’s slate of limited releases. Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street’s The Lost City of Z took in over a million dollars in its fourth weekend, and Neon’s Colossal crossed $2.5M in its fifth weekend.

NEW RELEASES

3 Generations (The Weinstein Company) NEW [6 Theaters] Weekend $20,118, Average $3,353

Chuck (IFC Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $40,416, Average $10,104

The Dinner (The Orchard) NEW [505 Theaters] Weekend $755,348, Average $1,496

The Lovers (A24) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $70,410, Average $17,603

Mr. Chibbs (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $3,640

Risk (Neon) NEW [34 Theaters] Weekend $75,179, Average $2,211

Stalker (Janus Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $19,785

Take Me (The Orchard) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $3,258, Average $1,629

A Woman’s Life (Kino Lorber) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $11,513, Average $5,756

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Great India Films) Week 2 [418 Theaters] Weekend $3,242,532, Average $7,757, Cume $16,178,496

Bang! The Bert Berns Story (Abramorama) Week 2 [2 Theater] Weekend $4,830, Average $2,415, Cume $16,297

Battle Of Memories (China Lion) Week 2 [40 Theaters] Weekend $90,000, Average $2,250, Cume $426,702

Obit (Kino Lorber Films) Week 2 [3 Theaters] Weekend $13,386, Average $4,462, Cume $54,000

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Citizen Jane: Battle For the City (IFC Films) Week 3 [22 Theaters] Weekend $44,000, Average $2,000, Cume $135,857

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent (The Orchard) Week 3 [27 Theaters] Weekend $28,168, Average $1,043, Cume $111,196

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (Abramorama) Week 4 [17 Theater] Weekend $27,715, Average $1,630, Cume $150,762

Finding Oscar (FilmRise Releasing) Week 4 [4 Theater] Weekend $2,500, Average $625, Cume $21,314

The Lost City of Z (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 4 [815 Theaters] Weekend $1,062,276, Average $1,303, Cume $6,643,550

Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall Of a New York Fixer (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [125 Theaters] Weekend $481,467, Average $3,852, Cume $1,095,054

A Quiet Passion (Music Box Films) Week 4 [79 Theaters] Weekend $156,554, Average $1,982, Cume $488,488

Tommy’s Honour (Roadside Attractions) Week 4 [35 Theaters] Weekend $18,825, Average $537, Cume $533,355

All These Sleepless Nights (The Orchard) Week 5 [2 Theaters] Weekend $469, Average $235, Cume $20,402

Colossal (Neon) Week 5 [242 Theaters] Weekend $200,200, Average $827, Cume $2,500,627

Truman (FilmRise Releasing) Week 5 [14 Theaters] Weekend $12,000, Average $857, Cume $162,026

The Zookeeper’s Wife (Focus Features) Week 6 [655 Theaters] Weekend $539,715, Average $824, Cume $15,807,876

The Belko Experiment (OTL Releasing) Week 8 [69 Theaters] Weekend $24,830, Average $360, Cume $9,740,720

Frantz (Music Box Films) Week 8 [20 Theaters] Weekend $13,064, Average $653, Cume $838,623

Donald Cried (The Orchard) Week 10 [1 Theaters] Weekend $810, Cume $61,783

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 21 [2 Theaters] Weekend $570, Average $285, Cume $941,384