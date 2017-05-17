When HBO’s religious drama The Leftovers wraps its third and final season, don’t expect everything will be resolved. “The one thing you’re never going to find out on The Leftovers is where everybody disappeared to and why them,” co-creator/showrunner Damon Lindelof said onstage at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event last month. However, he assured, “We’ve found ways of coming to the finale and answering the relevant mysteries of the season. You’ll get the answers to some mysteries you weren’t expecting to get the answers to.”

Lindelof was accompanied by star Justin Theroux, along with moderator Michael Ausiello of TVLine, to talk about the series’ final eight episodes now underway.

This season finds the Garvey and Murphy families coming together as they look for a system of belief to explain that which defies explanation. The world is crackling with the energy of something big about to happen, a corresponding bookend to the Sudden Departure that sent them all spinning years earlier, bringing their journey Down Under.

The Leftovers airs Sundays on HBO.

