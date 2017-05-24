TNT has slotted Sunday, August 20 for the fourth season premiere of its epic drama series The Last Ship. The two-hour episode will debut at 9 PM across TNT platforms.

Eric Dane, Bridget Regan and Adam Baldwin star in the series that chronicles the aftermath of a global catastrophe that nearly decimates the world’s population.

TNT

Over the course of the first three seasons, The Navy destroyer U.S.S. Nathan James has been the central vehicle for the discovery and distribution of the cure to the Red Flu, resulting in near global recovery. After the chilling events at the end of last season, Tom Chandler (Dane) has given up his heroic titles and responsibilities and sought solace – and anonymity — with his family in a small fishing village in Greece. Meanwhile, Captain Slattery (Baldwin) and the crew of Nathan James have discovered that the virus has “jumped kingdoms” and now infects the world’s food crops, bringing humanity to the brink of global famine.

As we reported earlier, the series has been on a previous unplanned hiatus, with production on Season 5 scheduled to pick up again after Memorial Day, a delay that the network said would enable Dane to address ongoing issues with depression. Season 4 was not affected because those episodes had already been completed, but it could impact Season 5, which is slated to air in the summer 2018.

The Last Ship is one of TNT’s top-rated series. The third season reached an average of 7 million viewers per episode across multiple platforms, including 1.4 million adults 18-49. And through its first three seasons, the show has ranked one of basic cable’s Top 10 summer dramas with adults 18-49.

The series also stars Charles Parnell, Travis Van Winkle, Marissa Neitling, Christina Elmore, Jocko Sims, Bren Foster and Kevin Michael Martin. Turner’s Studio T produces in association with Platinum Dunes, whose partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form serve as executive producers. Co-creators Hank Steinberg and Steven Kane also serve as executive producers, along with director Paul Holahan. Kane serves as showrunner for seasons four and five, having previously served alongside Steinberg for the first three seasons.