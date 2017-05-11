Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim has greenlighted The Jellies! a quarter-hour toon series from rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator and Lionel Boyce that’s set to bow in the summer. Watch a promo clip below.

Adult Swim

Odd Future veterans Tyler and Boyce, who collaborated on Adult Swim’s sketch-comedy series Loiter Squad, also do voice work on the new show. It follows a family of jellyfish, including their 16-year-old human son Cornell. When Cornell learns that he was adopted at birth, he is shocked by the news and spirals out of control as he tries to “find himself.” The result is he, his family and friends continue to end up in uncanny situations.

Tyler also composed the musical score for The Jellies!, which will be part of the Turner upfront next week in Manhattan. Others in the voice cast include Phil LaMarr, Blake Anderson, AJ Johnson and Kevin Michael Richardson. Check out the promo here: