“Twenty-seven times — that’s how many times he tried to kill me, 27,” Michael Bryce says of notorious hitman Darius Kinkaid. Then he remembers what just happened and corrects himself: “28!!”

Here is the first trailer for The Hitman’s Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds as a “protection agent” whose latest job is watching the back of his archnemesis (Samuel L. Jackson). “This man has killed more than 150 people,” Bryce says as he waves goodbye to a group of nuns who just gave them a ride. Kinkaid corrects him, “250 — easy.” The two sworn enemies must keep the peace between them for 24 hours, so the assassin can testify against one of the world’s most brutal dictators (Gary Oldman, of course).

Do things go easily as they traipse through Europe? Well, aside from lotsa guns, lotsa explosions, lotsa car crashes (and lotsa gags), not really. Kinkaid’s wife is the equally notorious Sonia (Salma Hayek). “You lost my husband?” she snaps at one poor guy. “Do you have any idea how stupid you sound?”

Patrick Hughes directs from a script by Tom O’Connor. Summit Entertainment will release the buddy-actioner on August 18. It comes from Millennium Media in association with Cristal Pictures and East Light Films. Have a look at the trailer above, and let us know if you plan to witness the mayhem.