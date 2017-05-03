Hulu said at its NYC upfront today that it has picked up a second season of its praised original drama series The Handmaid’s Tale starring Elisabeth Moss for premiere in 2018.

Based on the award-winning, best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale’s April 26 premiere has been watched by more Hulu viewers than any other series debut – original or acquired – on the service, Hulu said.

“The response we’ve seen to The Handmaid’s Tale in just one week since its premiere has been absolutely incredible,” said SVP and Head of Content Craig Erwich. “It has been an honor to work with this talented team of cast and creators to develop a series that has struck such a chord with audiences across the country. As we continue to expand our strong slate of original programming, The Handmaid’s Tale is exactly the type of gripping and thought-provoking storytelling we want to bring to viewers. We can’t wait to explore the world of Gilead and continue Margaret’s vision with another season on Hulu.”

The Handmaid’s Tale follows the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. The series is created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller (The 100) with Warren Littlefield (Fargo) serving as executive producer and Margaret Atwood as a consulting producer for the series.

The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television and marks the first collaboration for an original series between Hulu and MGM.