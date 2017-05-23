“It’s such a wide world… there is a sentence about something that opens up a huge other world that would be very interesting,” creator/executive Bruce Miller said about on Hulu’s dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s famed novel, fares better on an series platform. “We were able to take one sentence out of the book and turn it into an episode.”

Miller was joined by star Elisabeth Moss and fellow EP Warren Littlefield at Deadline’s annual The Contenders Emmys event last month to talk about the new show, which center on life in a totalitarian society where, faced with an environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, the community of Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.

The Handmaid’s Tale debuted last month to a strong reception, which led to an early Season 2 renewal. Moss plays Offred (June), separated from her family and relegated to a Handmaid in the Commander’s household where she’s forced into sexual servitude as a desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world.

“I love that sh*t,” Moss said, speaking with TVLine’s Michael Ausiello about tackling such dark material. “It’s my bread and butter, it’s what I enjoy the most doing. I get really bored doing things where I’m too happy.”

