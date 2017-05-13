After the shock cancellation of 2 Broke Girls last night, an expected one today: struggling freshman CBS sitcom The Great Indoors will not be returning for a second season.

There was no hope for the comedy staring Joel McHale, which didn’t pass the test of two trial airings on Monday. The series, from CBS TV Studios, landed CBS’ best comedy slot, behind The Big Bang Theory on Thursday, but it couldn’t hold onto its sizable lead-in.

The Great Indoors was the only freshman CBS comedy series not to get an early renewal in March. CBS still gave it two more chances with a test ride in the Monday 9:30 PM slot in addition to its regular airings on Thursday so the network brass could get more information on the show’s ability to stand on its own, without Big Bang‘s protection. The Great Indoors‘ dropped to series lows both times it aired on Monday, including all-time low-marks of 3.9 million viewers and 0.7 adults 18-49 rating (Live+ Same Day) earlier this week.