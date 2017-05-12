ABC has picked up the second hot Sony TV pilot to series, medical drama The Good Doctor from House creator David Shore, who wrote and executive produces. It stars Bates Motel’s Freddie Highmore, who’s been getting high marks for his performance. Hawaii Five-O’s Daniel Dae Kim is executive producing the series, based on a South Korean format. Watch a teaser below.

The Good Doctor joins Sony TV’s untitled Zach Braff comedy pilot (fka Start Up), which also was picked up to series by ABC today.

ABC

The Good Doctor centers on Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

The series also stars Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Brown, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neal Melendez, Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu, Irene Keng as Dr. Sarah Chen, Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman.

Related2017 ABC Pilots

The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Shore is writer and executive producer. Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. Seth Gordon directed the pilot and is also an executive producer.

Here is a teaser:

RelatedNetwork Series Renewal Scorecard