Broad Green Pictures is releasing the first feature film from three year-old Indiana-based production company Pigasus Pictures with The Good Catholic. The romantic comedy will bow on September 8 in select theaters at the same time it his VOD. The Good Catholic, from writer/director Paul Shoulberg’s follows a priest who suffers a crisis of faith when he falls for a young woman and is inspired on a true story — that of Shoulberg’s own family. His father, Donald (who has since passed) was a small town priest who fell in love with Paul’s mother who at the time was a practicing nun.

The movie stars Zachary Spicer, Wrenn Schmidt (Outcast), John C. McGinley (Scrubs) and Danny Glover. The comedy was produced by Zachary Spicer, John Robert Armstrong and Graham Sheldon while David Anspaugh and Jordan Gershowitz served as executive producers.

The film had its world premiere at the 2017 Santa Barbara Film Festival where it won the Panavision Spirit Award for Best Feature Film. In addition, the film took home the Leonardo Da Vinci’s Horse Award for Best Screenplay at the Milan International Film Festival and was named Best Film at New Jersey’s Grove Film Festival. Broad Green Pictures will also handled the physical home entertainment release later in the year.