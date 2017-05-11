The Goldbergs fans can party like it’s the 1980s — the period family comedy has been renewed by ABC for two more seasons, Season 5 and 6.

The two-year deal, which matches the two-season renewals for flagship ABC comedy Modern Family yesterday and CBS’ The Big Bang Theory earlier this spring, came after a tough negotiation between ABC and Sony Pictures Television, which produces The Goldbergs.

The two companies have several pilots in play this year, including hot prospects The Good Doctor and Zach Braff’s Start Up, which are expected to be picked up to series. The Goldbergs spinoff, which also was piloted this season, appears unlikely at the moment.

Related Network Series Renewal Scorecard

The autobiographical The Goldbergs, created/executive produced by Adam F. Goldberg, is ABC’s second-highest-rated comedy series in adults 18-49 behind Modern Family, averaging a 2.1 rating in Live+7. The 1980s comedy, which had a tough start on Tuesday in its first season, had blossomed since joining ABC’s Wednesday comedy block and has done well as the block’s new 8 PM anchor this season.

The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and George Segal. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Seth Gordon, Alex Barnow, Marc Firek, David Guarascio and David Katzenberg executive produce for Sony TV and studio-based Happy Madison.

Related2017 ABC Pilots