Fox has dropped the full trailer for its high-profile drama series The Gifted (fka untitled Marvel project), from writer Matt Nix and X-Men director Bryan Singer.

Written by Nix and helmed by Singer, The Gifted focuses on a suburban couple (Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker) whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

The action-adventure drama, which features characters from the X-Men comic book franchise, comes from 20th Century Fox TV and Marvel TV.

Nix executive produces The Gifted alongside Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg of the feature X-Men franchise and Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. Co-starring in the series are Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White.