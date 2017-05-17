The new trailer for Fox’s upcoming Marvel drama series The Gifted has been viewed more than 31 million times since its official debut Monday morning, the network said today. The clip, which actually was released late Sunday, has more than 11 million YouTube views, with the remainder not specified.

Fox

The series from writer Matt Nix and X-Men director Bryan Singer focuses on a suburban couple (Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker) whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White also star. Watch the trailer here.

Last year, the breakout new-series trailer was for NBC’s This Is Us, which topped 50 million Facebook views in its first 11 days. The show, of course, went on to score big ratings and awards love during its freshman run.

The Gifted, from 20th Century Fox TV and Marvel TV, was the subject of an elaborate promotion campaign Monday in Manhattan. A mysterious black van from “the Sentinel Services’ Mutant Testing Center” wended its way through the streets before Fox’s upfront and menacing government “agents” offered information on whether passersby were mutants and how to get tested for the gene.

The series will air on Fox at 9 PM Mondays in the fall, with Lucifer as a lead-in.