Fox has made its first new series order this season, picking up its highest-profile project and drama front-runner The Gifted (fka untitled Marvel project), from writer Matt Nix and X-Men director Bryan Singer.

Written by Nix and helmed by Singer, The Gifted focuses on a suburban couple (Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker) whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

The action-adventure drama, which features characters from the X-Men comic book franchise, comes from 20th Century Fox TV and Marvel TV. With its pickup and Gotham looking likely to come back for another season, Fox would become a rare platform to feature Marvel and DC series co-existing alongside each other.

Nix executive produces The Gifted alongside Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg of the feature X-Men franchise and Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

Co-starring in the series are Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Coby Bell, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, John Proudstar, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White.

The Gifted was one of the most buzzed-about Fox pilots this year, along with comedies Ghosted and LA -> Vegas, which also are expected to get picked up to series.