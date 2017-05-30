“We tell reality through fictional characters,” The Get Down’s Shameik Moore says by way of summarizing the Netflix series set in the early early days of what we now know as hip-hop. The Dope alum discussed the now-shuttered series created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, and much more, in a sit-d0wn for Deadline’s Next Generation TV interview series.

“He was yelling at me every day to get the backspins right and make sure you lean and everything,” Moore added of the real-life Grandmaster Flash, who is the mentor of Moore’s Shaolin Fantastic character. “He’s a great mentor — he’s talks to me like a son, like an extended son,” he said of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, of the relationship so pivotal to the story of The Get Down from the launch of its first six episodes last August 12.

“We watched documentaries and stuff, but Grandmaster Flash, Rahiem from the Furious Five, Nas, them telling their stories, Lady Pink, all those people that were involved, letting us know how it really went,” Moore said of how he and fellow core cast members Justice Smith, Herizen F. Guardiola, Jaden Smith and others learned about a very different New York City in a very different era. “What happened during the blackout, what they did, what their friends did. Them telling us those stories and us playing them is really how The Get Down became what it is.”

Moore also talked about his next gig, voicing the lead Miles Morales in the upcoming Sony Pictures Animation Spider-Man feature film. “I think it is a blessing, I wrote it in my journal two years ago before Dope came out at Sundance,” Moore revealed of his long-held desire to play the multi-racial version of Marvel’s webslinger.

