I’ve learned that Netflix has opted not to proceed with a second season of Baz Luhrmann’s ambitious musical drama The Get Down. The decision comes after the second six-episode part of Season 1 was released last month. It is a rare Netflix original series not to get a second season.

The hip-hop-themed drama, set in the South Bronx section of New York City in the late 1970s, was among Netflix’s most expensive shows, with the 12-episode first season costing about $120 million.

The Get Down, which marked Luhrmann’s first TV series, went through a lengthy and difficult pre-production and production process, with showrunner and writer changes. The production delays led to the decision to air the first season in two batches, with the first one debuting last August.

While the first season carried Luhrmann’s creative stamp, he had said that his involvement in a potential second season would be more limited.